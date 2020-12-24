No sleep for Gorillaz, holidays be damned. The notoriously prolific English band who specialize in collaborations have released their latest, “The Lost Chord,” featuring British R&B and funk musician Leee John. It’s the ideal dreamy, pyschelic-tinged track to ring in a rather surreal Christmas eve. After a long break between their 2010 record Plastic Beach and 2017’s Humanz, the band has been incredibly active over the last few years, releasing The Now Now in 2018, and slowly debuting songs off their latest, Song Machine throughout this year.

Though the full Song Machine record, titled Season One — Strange Timez officially debuted back in October, the band has continued to release “episodes,” aka animated videos featuring each guest involved in a plotline. Other “episodes” have included the likes of Elton John and Slowthai. Recently, the band’s ringleader, Damon Albarn of Blur fame, has detailed a scripted feature-length Gorillaz film — animated, of course.

“Making an animated film that’s kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they’re very expensive,” Albaran recently told Radio.com’s New Arrivals. “If you’re telling a slightly obtuse, weird story that only sometimes makes any sense, it’s quite difficult. That’s what we’ve discovered. But we will do it, we are doing it.