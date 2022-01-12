After conquering the Australian theater stage as an actor, Grace Cummings is now ready to make her mark as a songwriter on her self-produced sophomore album, Storm Queen. Many of the songs on Storm Queen were captured in just a few takes, showcasing Cummings’ raw songwriting and captivating vocal performances. While her debut album Refuge Cove garnered some buzz upon its release in 2019, Storm Queen is surely to take things to the next level for Cummings as she plots her debut appearances in the United States.

Ahead of the new album’s release, Cummings sat down to talk Canadian tuxedoes, Beck, and Scotland in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Simple. Hard. Light. Dark.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Great that we’re still going… I suppose if it’s being listened to then I would hope that what I have written is still relevant and might manage to connect with people of all kinds.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think It’d have to be my friend Leah Senior… Without her I wouldn’t have had the encouragement to begin in the first place.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Notto, Sicily.

What album do you know every word to?

That’s a long list…

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I’d have to choose between Neil Young and Crazy Horse or the GZA.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Mmmmm anything you’re comfortable in so you can move around I suppose… Maybe a Canadian tuxedo…

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

My Morning Jacket – “Run It.” Or AC/DC – “Jailbreak”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Where I can go Go Karting in Melbourne.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Let’s just say Odelay by Beck… It was the last album I gifted to somebody and I reckon it’s a pretty perfect album.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo was done by my friend Country Tim in his bedroom while he was still figuring out how to do them… The tattoo itself doesn’t really have much meaning behind it.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

You’re insane but it might work out for you if you embrace it.

What’s the last show you went to?

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Bridget Jones.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I dunno, I’d cook him the same things that I’d cook anybody else.

Storm Queen is out January 14 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.