Foo Fighters finally released their tenth album, Medicine At Midnight, his past Friday. The album faced a lengthy delay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and in a recent interview with Variety, Greg Kurstin, who co-produced it, spoke about the lengthy road to completion.

“We got to really experiment with all these weird locations in the house,” Kurstin said regarding the property the band rented in San Fernando Valley to record it. “We’d set up the drums in the living room or, for “Shame Shame,” in the stairwell in like a three-foot-by-three-foot space.” He added, “You’d arrive at the house and some people would be hanging outside. We had a kitchen there. It was really fun to have this relaxed environment.”

He also discussed the band’s evolution since their last album, 2017’s Concrete And Gold.

I feel like we’ve gotten to some different territory on this album. In my experience from the last one, Dave would bring in a guitar riff and that would be the seed of a song; we develop it from that. But this one was coming from the drums a lot. Like “Shame Shame” started as a drum groove. Dave would say, “I want to do something like this,” and he’d drum on his legs with his hands, or sort of sing the beat. Then he would develop that into this amazing song. It was really cool to see that evolution[…] There’s almost a dance element to some of the beats, that feels very different from previous albums.

