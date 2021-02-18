Rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet are months away from the release of their second album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate. Their latest single from it came last week, “Heat Above.” Now they’ve returned with a visual for the clip, which seems them performing the tune in a brilliantly white space.

The band says of the video, “‘Heat Above’ is theatrical, eloquent, and exaggerated. This is a dream in the clouds, a moment of peace in the storm. Thematically, we are dead center in the cult of Heaven, surreal, strange and free.” Bass/keys player Sam Kiszka also previously said of the song, “There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it. And that’s what ‘Heat Above’ is about, rising to the stars together.”

Last year, the group said of the new album, “There are definitely Biblical references. Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album… This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It’s an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment.”

Watch the “Heat Above” video above.

The Battle At Garden’s Gate is out 4/16 via Republic. Pre-order it here.