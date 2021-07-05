Grimes is a bit over a year removed from her most recent album, 2020’s Miss Anthropocene. She’s already working on its follow-up, though, and she offered specific details about the album’s concept.

Over the weekend, Grimes took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting pink hair, pointed ears, and fanged teeth. In the comments, a fan asked, “C, what are the VIBEZ on this album?” Grimes responded with surprising depth, describing a “space opera” about two A.I. beings that get involved in a “lesbian romance”:

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE — an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the A.I. creation story on Earth from the brain of the engineer who invented A.I. because he wants to relive his life but see if his perfect dream girl could team him to love thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity–overcome by the machines. As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously — ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll A.I. puppets to wreak havoc. DARK MATTER — her lead A.I. demon–enters basically as the ‘black swan’ to Claire De Lune–but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully A.I. beings in this universe. It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops.”

Also of note is the fact that Grimes’ Instagram profile links to clairedelune.io, a website that features a sign-up for a wait list that asks, “Are you a player of games?” The page is titled “COMING 4200AD,” so fans may have to wait a couple thousand years for the album to be released.

Find Grimes’ post below.