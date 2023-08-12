What Time Does Guns N’ Roses Go On Stage For Their 2023 Tour?

Guns N’ Roses already co-headlined Glastonbury Festival 2023 earlier this summer, and they’ll do the same for the inaugural Power Trip Festival this October, but sandwiched in between are several North American dates for their ongoing world tour.

On Friday, August 11, Guns N’ Roses performed at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The iconic rock band will then fittingly hit iconic venues such as MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (August 15), Boston’s Fenway Park (August 21), and Chicago’s Wrigley Field (August 24).

According to setlist.fm, Guns N’ Roses took the Hersheypark Stadium stage at 7:45 p.m. local time.

The North American leg began on August 5 at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, followed by a show at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal, Canada on August 8. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese are said to have started at 8 p.m. local time in Moncton and 8:25 p.m. local time in Montreal. Carrie Underwood tagged along as Guns N’ Roses’ special guest, and she’ll return for the August 26 show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Setlist.fm has also chronicled this tour’s setlist so far, including their 1988 No. 1 hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and other classics like “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “November Rain,” “Patience,” and “You Could Be Mine.”