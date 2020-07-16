Hayley Williams has been staying busy in quarantine. Not only did the singer release her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, but Williams has also been sharing a handful of acoustic guitar covers to her Instagram page. The singer’s past covers include a rendition of the Tegan And Sara song “Call It Off” as well as the Coldplay number “Green Eyes.” On Thursday, Williams returned with a cover of Björk’s Vespertine track “Unison.”

The cover caught the attention of many, including Maggie Rogers who commented “this ended me” below the cover. In the caption alongside her cover, Williams said “Unison” is one of her “top 5” favorite sons by the Icelandic singer: “someone asked me to do a @bjork song a while back. to be honest, i was hoping to cover a different song of hers live this year but i guess that will have to wait until some other time… anyway, this one has to be in my top 5 – “Unison”. many apologies for this crudely casual rendition but it sure felt good. gnite neverland!”

Listen to Williams cover Björk’s “Unison” above.

Petals For Armor is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.