Hayley Williams’ Acoustic ‘Find Me Here’ Is A Quiet Love Ballad

When Paramore’s Hayley Williams announced she would be releasing her debut solo album last December, she didn’t envision that she’d be stuck at home for its entire rollout. In order to cope with lockdown, the singer began sharing acoustic covers of some of her favorite songs. Now, she’s sharing even more music. Williams released the acoustic EP Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades Friday, and it also arrived with a brand-new song.

The three-track project boasts stripped-down covers of her songs “Simmer” and “Why We Ever,” but it also features the previously-unreleased track “Find Me Here.” The tender song arrives as a heartwarming love ballad, expressing her trust and devotion in another.

Speaking about the song’s inspiration in a statement alongside its release, Williams said she hasn’t spent this much time alone with a guitar since she was a teenager:

“I spent this year at home like everyone. I hadn’t spent that much time at home alone with my guitar since I was a teen, before Paramore hit the road. Once I realized I’d likely not be performing any of my new songs live for a while I guess it just felt right to play them for myself and re-imagine them, just a little bit lonelier. It wasn’t long before I started writing new songs again and one of the demos I made seemed fitting for this little EP. ‘Find Me Here’ is the feeling of surrendering your loved ones to their own, personal struggles; Letting them take their time and come to their own rescue. It’s a hard version of love to learn but it is an important lesson in loving someone well.”

Listen to “Find Me Here” above.

Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.