Hayley Williams Pays Tribute To Her Pals With Her New ‘My Friend’ Video

Hayley Williams is going at it as a solo artist these days, but that doesn’t mean she’s doing what she does alone. Even a solo artist relies on a big support system, and she honors those people in the video for her latest Petals For Armor offering, “My Friend.” The video shows her mostly in the studio working on Petals For Armor, and she is joined in these and other moments by her Paramore bandmates, “My Friend” co-writer Joey Howard, “My Friend” producer Taylor York, and Brian J. O’Connor, her hair stylist and make-up artist.

These aren’t the only partners Williams has had in her solo journey. She recently linked up with Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus for Petals For Armor track “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” Speaking of Bridgers, Williams also recently performed a cover of “Smoke Signals” and shared the video on Instagram. The performance was dedicated to a friend experiencing an unfortunately family situation, and she also addressed Bridgers, saying, “im sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. and also, this is just a perfect song.”

Watch the “My Friend” video above.

Petals For Armor is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.