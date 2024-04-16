Here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to see your favorite acts.

Charleston, South Carolina’s High Water Festival is set to kick off this Saturday, April 20 — and there are many artists not to miss across the two-day event. With only two stages as well, the schedule gives fans time to catch every single performance if they want, as none of the sets overlap.

Here Are The High Water Festival Set Times For 2024

On Saturday, Al Olender kicks things off from the Edisto stage from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15. He will then be followed by Leyla McCalla (3:00 to 3:45), The Dip (4:30 to 5:15), The Walkmen (6:15 to 7:15), and Shovels & Rope (8:15 to 9:15). Over on the main Stono stage, the schedule includes Olivia Dean (2:15 to 3:00), Houndmouth (3:45 to 4:30), Courtney Barnett (5:15 to 6:15), Fleet Foxes (7:15 to 8:15), and Noah Kahan closing out the night from 9:15 to 10:45.

For Sunday’s lineup on the Edisto stage, fans can catch Babe Club (1:30 to 2:15), The Heavy Heavy (3:00 to 3:45), Kevin Morby (4:30 to 5:15), Briston Maroney (6:15 to 7:15), and Grace Potter (8:15 to 9:15). Continuing the similar structure, the Stono stage will feature performances by Cut Worms (2:15 to 3:00), The Linda Lindas (3:45 to 4:30), The Wallflowers (5:15 to 6:15), The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots) from 7:15 to 8:15, and finally Hozier as the final headliner, playing from 9:15 to 10:45.

View the complete High Water Festival’s set times for 2024 below. Additional information, including on getting last-minute tickets, can be found through their official website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.