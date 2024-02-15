Holly Humberstone is touring Europe ahead of her first-ever headlining North American tour this spring, and she had a surprise for her Parisian audience Tuesday night, February 13.

“Paris you were a dream last night,” Humberstone captioned an Instagram carousel. “Thanks for having me and allowing me to play ‘Dive’ for the first time live…. I’m buzzing to share that it’s coming out tonight!!! I’ve adored seeing your reactions so far and I can’t wait to share more music this way with you all soon….”

Well, “Dive” is now out, and we also now know that it’s the first song from Humberstone’s four-track EP, Work In Progress, due out March 15.

“Every song starts as a work in progress,” Humberstone said in a statement, as per press release. “Some stay as demos and ideas, others find new life with more production. But these songs were demos I couldn’t leave behind. I went back through the archives and discovered these lost older versions of myself mixed up with the present version of me.”

Humberstone continued, “I wanted to release them this year — as I start touring again and since the release of my debut album — as a work in progress for my fans. I’m very much a work in progress, and I think this body of work feels impulsive and more like a stream of consciousness to me. ‘Dive’ is the first song I’m dropping today. I wrote it a few years ago as a kind of warning to a guy to not get involved with me. I was worried I’d hurt him. Whenever I think about the highs and lows of past and present relationships, it reminds me that life will always be evolving and changing in ways that I can’t predict, and I think that’s ok.”

Below, listen to “Dive” and check out Humberstone’s Work In Progress cover artwork and tracklist as well as her upcoming North American tour dates.

1. “Dive”

2. “Work In Progress”

3. “Down Swinging”

4. “Easy Tiger”

05/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/07 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

05/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/14 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/16 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

05/20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/25 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock

05/27 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Work In Progress is out 3/15 via Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records. Find more information here.