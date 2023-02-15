Snail Mail’s five-day Valentine Fest in Baltimore had its grand finale last night, February 14. A highlight was when she joined forces with Soccer Mommy to cover Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” over the weekend. Other guests included Mac DeMarco, Mannequin Pussy, and more exciting indie acts.

To end things on a special note, Snail Mail teamed up with Waxahatchee for a cover of “When You Were Young” by The Killers. The performance is explosive and cathartic — maybe even more nostalgic than the Avril Lavigne cover. Either way, a great way to get an audience pumped up, that’s for sure.

About working on her 2021 sophomore album Valentine, she told Uproxx, “Any expectations that are held that have to do with my teenage self are just super unfair because I’m a thousand percent different person. It’s uncomfortable because I feel like I have to kind of ease everyone into the adult version of my music and myself.”

Luckily for fans, she’ll be heading out on a US tour following the Valentine Fest. After a festival date, she’ll be kicking off the run with Dazy and Water From Your Eyes in Omaha, Nebraska and ending in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Watch Snail Mail and Waxahatchee’s performance of “When We Were Young” above.