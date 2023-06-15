In January, Boldy James survived a terrifying car accident that left him in “critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries,” as confirmed in a statement at the time. Shortly after the crash, the burgeoning rapper still released his Indiana Jones album but still had a long road to recovery ahead of him.

James took a huge step toward functioning at full force last Saturday, June 12, when he started his six-date Back Outside Tour at The Shelter in his hometown Detroit, Michigan.

According to a show review by Eli Day of the Detroit Metro Times, James was in good spirits, saying, at separate points during his set, “Feels good to be back, man, I swear to God” and “I’m almost back, baby.”

Really grateful I got to watch @BoldyJames get back on stage after enduring so much. It's been a small dream of mine to write about him and his enormous gifts as a storyteller for a while. Gratitude to @metrotimes for the chance to cover his comeback show:https://t.co/7FmUD8e22l — Eli Day (@elihday) June 12, 2023

“Throughout the show, Boldy takes time to thank those who never left his side and kept the hope of his full recovery alive when doing so himself perhaps felt like flying too close to the sun,” Day wrote.

James announced the Back Outside Tour on May 6. His next stop is June 22 at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The remaining four dates are June 29 at Racket NYC in New York, New York, July 18 at Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, Texas, July 19 at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas, and July 21 at Ridglea Room in Fort Worth, Texas.

After this run, James will join The Alchemist for The Six Million Dollar Man Tour in Europe. See those dates below.