Hovvdy dropped their new single, “Portrait,” today, on the heels of their two previous singles from this year. Opening with a chill, acoustic guitar, the vocals are distant with a little country twang, giving the instrumentals and lyrics a chance to shine.

From an Instagram post, they released it to help ring in the new year.

“It is hard to forget how it went that night / Silhouettes burning out / Broken like glass from the second floor / Washed by a rush when the flooding came down, down, down,” the duo opens the song.

“Your eyes are talking / And they don’t seem fine to me / May as well be walking / Away with your eyes turned from me / Away with your eyes turned from me,” Hovvdy adds in the chorus. As Stereogum noted, it feels similar to a John Mayer track — making it a likely addition to a nice coffee shop rotation.

The band appears to be working on their fifth album, according to Genius, with the few songs providing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come. Their past single, “Bubba,” focused in on two different perspectives of siblinghood. “It’s tough and time flies and we grow older and process in our own ways; and this song is about how that feels,” band member Charlie Martin previously shared.

Next year, they will also be supporting Cold War Kids on tour. More information can be found here.

Check out Hovvdy’s “Portrait” above.