Last month, Mitski kicked off the 2024 North American leg of her The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour in Miami Beach, Florida, and has been treating fans to shows in major cities since. With lots of stops left, including in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles, and Mitski then heading to Europe later this year, here’s what to expect on the length of her concert.

How Long Is Mitski’s The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour Concert?

Based on Mitski’s recent stop in Durham, North Carolina, she played a total of 25 songs with the two encores (“Nobody” and “Washing Machine Heart”) included. According to setlist.fm, she went on stage at 9:05 p.m. that night. The tour average time of her concert so far has been estimated at 2 hours and 8 minutes after doors, so fans could expect to be heading home by 10:30 p.m. on a typical show.

The average show length is estimated at 1 hour and 19 minutes. Fans will also hear a range of selections from her various albums, with ten songs being included from her recent record, and the most recent setlist listed here.

For more information about tickets, visit Mitski’s website. A complete list of her North American tour dates can be found here.