The forthcoming concert produced by Another Planet Entertainment at Golden Gate Park is set to feature special guest acts: Vowws, Viagra Boys, and The Mars Volta. If you want to attend the concert, continue below for ticketing information.

How Much Are Tickets For System Of A Down & Deftones’ San Francisco Concert?

Unfortunately, they sold out shortly after System Of A Down and Deftones’ San Francisco concert tickets were released to the public yesterday (April 12). So, as of today (April 13), the only way to gain secured entry into the event is via the secondary market for both general admission and VIP passes.

Currently, on Stub Hub, VIP tickets start at $537 (before taxes and fees). As for general admission tickets, those are listed between $234 and $354 on the platform. Over on Ticketmaster’s verified resale page, VIP tickets start at $625 (before taxes and fees). While the general admission tickets on Ticketmaster start at $274.

VIP tickets to System Of A Down and Deftones’ San Francisco concert include up-front access to the polo field, a dedicated bar, access to a VIP courtyard lounge featuring exclusive food vendors, premium bars, upgraded restrooms, expedited entry options, and more.

System Of A Down & Deftones’ San Francisco Concert Poster