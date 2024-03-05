How Much Are Tickets For Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour?

Cigarettes After Sex are hitting the road. After a few years away, the “Tejano Blue” musicians will make up the time off with a massive tour schedule. As fans of the rock band eagerly await their forthcoming album, X’s, they have an impressive run around the globe to look forward to.

Beginning in June, Cigarettes After Sex is set to launch things with a set at Bonnaroo. But it isn’t until August that their official headlining run starts. Today (March 5), Cigarettes After Sex’s artist’s presale began for the tour, and the ticket prices are shocking. There is no telling if the rates will rise during the general on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. But, if you want to snag a great deal, you will wait to secure the code from the group’s official website now. Find more information here.

Continue below for ticket pricing details and the official tour schedule.