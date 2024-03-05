Cigarettes After Sex are hitting the road. After a few years away, the “Tejano Blue” musicians will make up the time off with a massive tour schedule. As fans of the rock band eagerly await their forthcoming album, X’s, they have an impressive run around the globe to look forward to.
Beginning in June, Cigarettes After Sex is set to launch things with a set at Bonnaroo. But it isn’t until August that their official headlining run starts. Today (March 5), Cigarettes After Sex’s artist’s presale began for the tour, and the ticket prices are shocking. There is no telling if the rates will rise during the general on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. But, if you want to snag a great deal, you will wait to secure the code from the group’s official website now. Find more information here.
Continue below for ticket pricing details and the official tour schedule.
How Much Are Tickets For Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour?
According to Ticketmaster’s listing for Cigarettes After Sex’s show scheduled for September 3 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, tickets are separated into four pricing tiers (all shown without additional fees).
The first tier nearest the stage, the pit, is listed at $149.50. It is important to note that the pit is standing room only. Behind the pit, below remaining on the floor, are the single-digit sections. These seats have three prices: $79.50, $99.50, and $228.50. The closer to the stage you are, the higher the ticket cost.
Next is the 100s section. Like the floor seating, this group has three price points: $79.50 to $198.50 and $248.50. However, these rates also determine the cost in the sight line.
Lastly are the 200s seats upstairs. These seats are divided into two groups: $39.50 and $59.50.
Cigarettes After Sex 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates
06/15/2024 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/31/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/04/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10/2024 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/13/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/18/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/21/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/23/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/27/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/30/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/02/2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/03/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/15/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/25/2024 — Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena
10/28/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/01/2024 — Milan, IT @ Forum
11/03/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
11/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/09/2024 — Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle
11/10/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/17/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
11/20/2024 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/21/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/09/2025 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
01/11/2025 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon
01/14/2025 — Manila, PH @ MOA Arena
01/17/2025 — Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International
01/21/2025 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5
03/05/2025 — Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest
03/07/2025 — Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena
03/12/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/14/2025 — Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
03/17/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
03/19/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.