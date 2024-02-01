The bad news is that Dead & Company completed their final tour in 2023, even though it was the band’s most successful in terms of attendance and gross revenue, as per Billboard . The good news is that Dead & Company are not retiring from live music altogether. This morning, February 1, Dead & Company announced a Las Vegas residency , Dead & Company — Dead Forever – Live At Sphere, set to take place across six weekends across May and June at, yes, the Sphere.

How Much Are Tickets For Dead & Company’s 2024 Las Vegas Residency At The Sphere?

As per press release, “Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.”

When Do Tickets For Dead & Company’s 2024 Las Vegas Residency At The Sphere Come Out?

Advance presale registration is open now. Sign up here. The Artist Presale is scheduled for Monday, February 5, beginning at 10 a.m. PST ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, February 9, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. Both will be conducted through Ticketmaster.

VIP Concert & Hotel Packages, provided in partnership with Vibee, will have a separate official presale on Friday, February 2, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. “Additionally, all Vibee VIP package holders will receive priority entry into the Dead & Company Fan Portal coming soon to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” the press release relays.