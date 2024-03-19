Pulp surprised their North American fans this week by announcing that they will be bringing their reunion tour here this fall — marking their first shows on the continent in twelve years. They will be performing in five cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Toronto.
Pre-sale passes for those who signed up went on sale today, giving a better idea of what the general public can expect when the official sale opens on Friday, March 22.
Here’s what fans who are looking to attend should know about ticket prices.
How Much Are Tickets For Pulp’s North American Tour In 2024?
Using Pulp’s Chicago show as a starting example, the passes are only General Admission and are all-in pricing, meaning no hidden fees. According to Ticketmaster, this show started at $94 for tickets — but appears to be sold out for now.
For those who want to attend in New York, the prices might be a little different. The tickets for this show’s pre-sale also are sold out, but fans on Reddit have claimed that theirs were around $131.
Using the thread, Reddit users also claimed that Chicago tickets were even lower at $69.50. San Francisco ranged from $59.50 to $99.50. Los Angeles ranged from $79.50 to $99.50. Finally, Toronto ranged between CA $99.00 to CA $135.00.
Additional information about Pulp’s North American tour can be found on the band’s website.