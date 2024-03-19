How Much Are Tickets For Pulp’s North American Tour In 2024?

Pulp surprised their North American fans this week by announcing that they will be bringing their reunion tour here this fall — marking their first shows on the continent in twelve years. They will be performing in five cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Pre-sale passes for those who signed up went on sale today, giving a better idea of what the general public can expect when the official sale opens on Friday, March 22.

Here’s what fans who are looking to attend should know about ticket prices.