How To Buy Rolling Stones’ ‘Forty Licks’ Vinyl Reissue

To celebrate Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday on July 26, Rolling Stones released Forty Licks, their 2002 compilation album, for the first time across digital platforms. Uproxx was more interested in the vinyl reissue, naming it among the best vinyl releases of July.

The four-disc, 180-gram Forty Licks vinyl is available on Rolling Stones’ official store. The product is listed as “a one-off limited run of vinyl” for $72.88 with a limit of four orders per customer. There’s also plenty of Forty Licks-related merch to choose from on their site.

Amazon ($69.99), Barnes & Noble ($85.99), Merchbar ($77.03), and UDiscover Music ($72.98) are selling the vinyl reissue as well.

See the full tracklisting for each LP below (as noted on the band’s website).

LP1 – Side A

1. “Street Fighting Man”

2. “Gimme Shelter”

3. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

4. “The Last Time”

5. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

LP1 – Side B

1. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

2. “19th Nervous Breakdown”

3. “Under My Thumb”

4. “Not Fade Away”

5. “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?”