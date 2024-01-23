How To Buy Tickets For Avril Lavigne’s ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ In 2024

The list of must-attend tours has grown once again. If you’re a fan of Avril Lavigne, this summer, you will have the opportunity to catch her in a city near you. On January 22, the “Sk8er Boi” singer announced her Greatest Hits Tour with special guests Simple Plan, All Time Low, and more.

In May, Lavigne will travel across North America to celebrate the good old days of emo-punk’s peak and her earlier breakout records. During an interview with Uproxx, Lavigne reflected on the impact of her standout single “Sk8er Boi,” which is sure to be a crowd favorite. “I love how warmly everybody still feels toward it,” she said. “It’s a really special thing, and unique, to have a song that really stands out. I have a lot of big songs, but that one, everyone seems to resonate with. It’s taken on… it’s insane to see a whole new generation discovering music of mine twenty years later. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

So, how can fans get their hands on a ticket to join in on the nostalgia?