The list of must-attend tours has grown once again. If you’re a fan of Avril Lavigne, this summer, you will have the opportunity to catch her in a city near you. On January 22, the “Sk8er Boi” singer announced her Greatest Hits Tour with special guests Simple Plan, All Time Low, and more.
In May, Lavigne will travel across North America to celebrate the good old days of emo-punk’s peak and her earlier breakout records. During an interview with Uproxx, Lavigne reflected on the impact of her standout single “Sk8er Boi,” which is sure to be a crowd favorite. “I love how warmly everybody still feels toward it,” she said. “It’s a really special thing, and unique, to have a song that really stands out. I have a lot of big songs, but that one, everyone seems to resonate with. It’s taken on… it’s insane to see a whole new generation discovering music of mine twenty years later. It’s pretty unbelievable.”
So, how can fans get their hands on a ticket to join in on the nostalgia?
How To Buy Tickets For Avril Lavigne’s ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ In 2024
Beginning on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. local time, the artist presale will start. On Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time, the general on-sale launch. To buy tickets, visit Lavigne’s official website. Once there, visitors can access the official Ticketmaster link for each tour stop. Find more information here.
Avril Lavigne’s 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour dates
05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
05/25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
05/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
05/28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
05/30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
06/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
08/14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +
08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~
08/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +
08/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +
08/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
08/24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
08/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
08/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
09/03 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
09/06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
09/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
09/14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +
09/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
^ with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent
+ with Simple Plan and Girlfriends
~ festival date