For those looking to attend one of their upcoming shows, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

Cigarettes After Sex announced a massive tour for this year and 2025, in support of their newly-announced album titled X’s , which drops in July. The band will be embarking on a world tour, with stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Paris’ Accor Arena, and more.

How To Buy Tickets For Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour

Tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s world tour will first be made available through an artist presale that opens on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be more presales throughout that week, including from “international promoters,” per a release.

Then, the general sale for tickets opens up on Friday, March 8 at the same time. Additional information, including about registering for presales, can be found on the band’s website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

Cigarettes After Sex 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates

06/15/2024 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

08/31/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/04/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/10/2024 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/13/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/18/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/21/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/23/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/27/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/30/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/02/2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/03/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/15/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

10/25/2024 — Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena

10/28/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/29/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/01/2024 — Milan, IT @ Forum

11/03/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

11/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

11/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

11/09/2024 — Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle

11/10/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/12/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/17/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier

11/20/2024 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

11/21/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

01/09/2025 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

01/11/2025 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon

01/14/2025 — Manila, PH @ MOA Arena

01/17/2025 — Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International

01/21/2025 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5

03/05/2025 — Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest

03/07/2025 — Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena

03/12/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/14/2025 — Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre

03/17/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

03/19/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.