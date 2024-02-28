Cigarettes After Sex announced a massive tour for this year and 2025, in support of their newly-announced album titled X’s, which drops in July. The band will be embarking on a world tour, with stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Paris’ Accor Arena, and more.
For those looking to attend one of their upcoming shows, here’s what to know about securing tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour
Tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s world tour will first be made available through an artist presale that opens on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be more presales throughout that week, including from “international promoters,” per a release.
Then, the general sale for tickets opens up on Friday, March 8 at the same time. Additional information, including about registering for presales, can be found on the band’s website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Cigarettes After Sex 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates
06/15/2024 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/31/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/04/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10/2024 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/13/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/18/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/21/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/23/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/27/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/30/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/02/2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/03/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/15/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/25/2024 — Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena
10/28/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/01/2024 — Milan, IT @ Forum
11/03/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
11/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/09/2024 — Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle
11/10/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/17/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
11/20/2024 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/21/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/09/2025 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
01/11/2025 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon
01/14/2025 — Manila, PH @ MOA Arena
01/17/2025 — Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International
01/21/2025 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5
03/05/2025 — Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest
03/07/2025 — Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena
03/12/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/14/2025 — Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
03/17/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
03/19/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
X’s is out 7/12 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.