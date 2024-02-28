When Do Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Cigarettes After Sex have new music on the way. Today (February 28), the El Paso-bred band announced their new album X’s and shared their new single, “Blue Tejano.” Fans can look forward to seeing Cigarettes After Sex over a slew of tour dates taking place this year and next.

The band is set to tour various venues across the world, giving fans several opportunities to catch them live. Tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s upcoming tour will go on sale soon.