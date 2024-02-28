Cigarettes After Sex have new music on the way. Today (February 28), the El Paso-bred band announced their new album X’s and shared their new single, “Blue Tejano.” Fans can look forward to seeing Cigarettes After Sex over a slew of tour dates taking place this year and next.
The band is set to tour various venues across the world, giving fans several opportunities to catch them live. Tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s upcoming tour will go on sale soon.
When Do Cigarettes After Sex’s 2024 And 2025 Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets will go on sale beginning March 5 at 10 a.m. ET for North American dates. Additional presales, including international promoter presales, will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available for purchase via the band’s official website.
You can see a full list of tour dates below.
Cigarettes After Sex 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates
06/15/2024 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
08/31/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/04/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/06/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/10/2024 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/13/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/18/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/21/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/23/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/27/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/28/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/30/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/02/2024 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/03/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/15/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/25/2024 — Athens, GR @ OAKA Indoor Arena
10/28/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/29/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/01/2024 — Milan, IT @ Forum
11/03/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/05/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
11/07/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/09/2024 — Basel, CH @ St Jakobshalle
11/10/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/12/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/17/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
11/20/2024 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
11/21/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
01/09/2025 — Hong Kong, HK @ Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
01/11/2025 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Sunway Lagoon
01/14/2025 — Manila, PH @ MOA Arena
01/17/2025 — Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International
01/21/2025 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5
03/05/2025 — Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena at GrandWest
03/07/2025 — Pretoria, ZA @ SunBet Arena
03/12/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/14/2025 — Sydney, AU @ ICC Theatre
03/17/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
03/19/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena