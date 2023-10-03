How To Buy Tickets For Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour

Foo Fighters recently announced that they will be hitting the road with their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour in 2024. Tied to the band’s recent album, But Here We Are, the shows start at New York’s Citi Field on July 17, and will end on August 18 in Seattle.

For those who are looking to attend one of their US shows next year, here’s what to know about getting tickets. There are quite a few presales taking place, including a Citi Cardmembers option, a Foo Fighters fan club one, and an official Platinum presale that opened at 10 a.m. local time today. On Thursday, there will be a Spotify presale, along with an AEG/Radio/Venue one, according to Ticketmaster.

For those just looking to obtain general tickets, they are set to open to the public this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Throughout the tour, Foo Fighters will also be joined by some rocking opening acts, including The Breeders, Courtney Barnett, Pretenders, The Hives, Amyl And The Sniffers, and many more.

It will also mark their first full run with Josh Freese replacing the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.

A complete list of dates for Foo Fighters’ Everything Or Nothing At All Tour, along with more information, can be found here.