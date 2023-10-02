In honor of the Foo Fighters’ new album, But Here We Are, the band has announced the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour for next year. Given it marks their first true run since the passing of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, some might still be wondering who will replace him on the road.

Back in May, they revealed that Josh Freese was taking over — and went on to make his live debut with Foo Fighters during a New Hampshire show. Freese’s past drumming work has included songs for bands like Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Devo, Danny Elfman, and more.

Freese had been seen as a contender to be the band’s new drummer, as he played with Foo Fighters during their tribute concerts to Hawkins back in 2022. After he was tapped to be the new touring drummer, Variety noted that he left playing for Elfman and The Offspring to join them.

As for their upcoming tour, it will start next July with two nights at Citi Field before ending in mid-August in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find a complete list of tour dates and more information here.

