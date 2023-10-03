Foo Fighters is one of the hardest-working bands in rock. Throughout the summer, the group has taken the stage at several music festivals, including Riot Fest, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Glastonbury 2023. Next year will be equally as busy for them, as they plan to hit the road hard for their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour.

The 34-date tour will begin Tuesday, October 3, in Phoenix, Arizona, but with such a demanding schedule, who will serve as openers? Spread across the 2023 and 2024 dates, the Foo Fighters will be joined on the road by a host of special guests, including Alex G, Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, The Breeders, and more.

Additional acts set to take the stage during the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour include The Chats, Teenage Joans, Body/Type, Hot Milk, Dick Move, Teenage Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Loose Articles, Chroma, Honeyblood, Shame, Himalayas, Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, L7, The Hives, and Amyl And The Sniffers.

The Everything Or Nothing At All Tour will run until January 27, after which Foo Fighters will take a break. In June 2024, the tour will resume with the remaining dates.

To view the full schedule of the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour, click here.

