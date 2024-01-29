Good news: Khruangbin is going on tour ! The band has a new album, A LA SALA , set to release on April 5, and shortly after that, the group will hit the road. Here’s what to know about getting tickets for the tour.

How To Buy Tickets For Khruangbin’s North American Tour

There are a number of ways to get tickets. The Khru Club artist pre-sale for the North American dates begins January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Spotify Fans pre-sale starting January 31 at 10 a.m. local time, and a local/venue pre-sale on February 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Then there’s the regular on-sale, which starts February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about tickets on the band’s website.

Khruangbin 2024 Tour Dates

04/14 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/18 — Alex Madonna Expo Center @ San Luis Obispo, CA*

04/21 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/23 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/24 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/26 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

04/27 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

05/22 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/23 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/25 — Boston Calling @ Boston, MA

05/26 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY^

05/28 — Rockin’ At The Knox @ Buffalo, NY^

05/29 — Jacob’s Pavilion @ Cleveland, OH^

05/31 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/01 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/02 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/04 — The Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI^

06/07 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL

06/08 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/09 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/11 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

08/15 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/16 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/18 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/19 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/21 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/22 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/24 — Granary Live @ Salt Lake City, UT%

08/27 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO&

08/28 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO%

09/20 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/21 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/23 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC$

10/02 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/03 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/09 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

10/10 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

* with Hermano Gutiérrez

^ with John Carroll Kirby

% with Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ with Men I Trust

$ with Arooj Aftab

A LA SALA is out 4/5 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.