Vampire Weekend’s hiatus is over. Today (February 16), the band released two new singles, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” after seemingly fading into obscurity for five years. But that wasn’t the only thing the group announced. Vampire Weekend’s new songs are the precursor for their forthcoming album, due out on April 5.
Fans are going to want to lock these records into memory because Vampire Weekend is also slated to hit the road for their first tour in a while. On April 8, The Only God Was Above Us Tour will kick off in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Amphitheater. So, how can supporters get their hands on tickets when Vampire Weekend stops in a city near them?
Continue below for ticketing information, the full tour schedule, and their official tour poster.
How To Buy Tickets For Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour?
To buy Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour tickets, fans will have to head over to Live Nation. Those who are a Citibank member, beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time, can snag their seats through the Citi Entertainment program. The Vampire Weekend’s password-protected presale won’t start until Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time. In order to retrieve the code, you must sign up for the band’s no-cost newsletter or SMS club. Lastly, the general sale is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour dates
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall =
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory =
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre =
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre =
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre >
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park >
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena >
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park +
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *+
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park !
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre !
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage !
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell !
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann !
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem !
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion !
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^~
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #~
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion !
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center !
= with LA LOM
% with The English Beat
& with Voodoo Glow Skull
> with Mike Gordon
< with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
+ with Ra Ra Riot
* with Princess
! with Cults
^ with Mark Ronson
~ with Turnstiles
# with The Brothers Macklovitch
Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour poster
Only God Was Above Us is out April 5 via Columbia. Find more information here.