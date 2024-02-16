How To Buy Tickets For Vampire Weekend’s ‘Only God Was Above Us’ Tour

Vampire Weekend’s hiatus is over. Today (February 16), the band released two new singles, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” after seemingly fading into obscurity for five years. But that wasn’t the only thing the group announced. Vampire Weekend’s new songs are the precursor for their forthcoming album, due out on April 5.

Fans are going to want to lock these records into memory because Vampire Weekend is also slated to hit the road for their first tour in a while. On April 8, The Only God Was Above Us Tour will kick off in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Amphitheater. So, how can supporters get their hands on tickets when Vampire Weekend stops in a city near them?

Continue below for ticketing information, the full tour schedule, and their official tour poster.