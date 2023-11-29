Idles unveiled the dates for their new 2024 world tour, which include an added run in North America, as well as some extra dates in Europe. Ahead of the band’s new album, TANGK, dropping in February, they plan on playing shows for most of next year.
The band is currently offering registration for presale tickets. The general sale will open next Friday, December 8. More information and previously-announced show dates can be found through their website.
Continue scrolling for the list of their new tour dates.
05/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/04/2024 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/07/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/10/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/11/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/21/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
05/22/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/23/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/10/2024 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
06/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/13/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
07/12/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
07/13/2024 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/20/2024 — Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
07/21/2024 — Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
09/14/2024 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/18/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/20/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
09/21/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/24/2024 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/01/2024 — Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
10/02/2024 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
10/04/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
11/17/2024 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
11/19/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/23/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
11/24/2024 — Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
11/25/2024 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/29/2024 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
12/01/2024 — Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
12/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
12/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
TANGK is out 2/16/2024 via Partisan. Find more information here.