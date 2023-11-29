Idles unveiled the dates for their new 2024 world tour, which include an added run in North America, as well as some extra dates in Europe. Ahead of the band’s new album, TANGK, dropping in February, they plan on playing shows for most of next year.

The band is currently offering registration for presale tickets. The general sale will open next Friday, December 8. More information and previously-announced show dates can be found through their website.

Continue scrolling for the list of their new tour dates.

05/03/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

05/04/2024 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/07/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/10/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/11/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/21/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

05/22/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/23/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/10/2024 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

06/11/2024 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/13/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

07/12/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

07/13/2024 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

07/20/2024 — Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

07/21/2024 — Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

09/14/2024 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

09/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/18/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/20/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

09/21/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/24/2024 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/01/2024 — Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

10/02/2024 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

10/04/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

11/17/2024 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

11/19/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/23/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

11/24/2024 — Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

11/25/2024 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/29/2024 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

12/01/2024 — Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

12/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

12/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

TANGK is out 2/16/2024 via Partisan. Find more information here.