Idles Issues A Soulful Call For ‘Grace’ On Their Downtempo New Single

Following their infectious dancefloor anthem, “Dancer,” Idles has shared a new song, “Grace,” from their upcoming album, TANGK.

Dialed back from the rowdy “Dancer,” the new song, “Grace,” features the band calling upon the listeners to extend love to one another. Over slow-burning drums and downtempo cadence, lead vocalist Joe Talbot makes an appeal to the listener’s emotion by way soft, silky vocals and lyrics.

“Give me grace / Make me pure / When they’re knocking at my door / Make me safe / Away from harm / Hold me in my brother’s arms / Make me pure,” sings Talbot in the song’s intro.

“Grace” primarily features production by Nigel Godrich, whose resume boasts work with Radiohead, The Smile, and Beck.

“The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held,” said Talbot in a statement. “The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.”

In addition to releasing TANGK next year, Idles is set to embark on a tour, with various dates set across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Grace” above.

TANGK is out 2/16/2024 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.