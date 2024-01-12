Here Are The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Set Times For 2024

iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO Festival returns this Saturday (January 13) at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California. With several of the biggest acts in rock and alternative music — both newcomers and veterans — the line-up for this year’s ALTer EGO festival looks promising.

Fans can expect an evening filled with performances by Yellowcard, Lovelytheband, Bush, The Last Dinner Party, Fall Out Boy, and more. And thankfully, since all of these bands will be in the same venue, ticketholders won’t have to wander around various parts of the space.

Those who won’t be able to attend the festival are able to stream through the iHeart app, or through Veeps.com, or through the Veeps App on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Fans in the Los Angeles are can tune into ALT 98.7 and hear the live performances in real-time.

Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. and continue all throughout the night. You can see a full schedule of performers below.

7 p.m.: The Black Keys

7:35 p.m.: Yellowcard

8 p.m.: Lovelytheband

8:25 p.m.: Sum 41

8:50 p.m.: The 1975

9:25 p.m.: Bush

10 p.m.: The Last Dinner Party

10:20 p.m.: 30 Seconds To Mars

10:50 p.m.: Fall Out Boy

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.