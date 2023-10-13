The holiday season hasn’t even been kicked into high drive, but rock fans’ plans for the New Year might already be confirmed. Today (October 13), iHeartRadio announced the official lineup for their 2024 ALTer Ego Festival. Next year, Paramore, The 1975, and The Black Keys will serve as headliners.

The event, tailored to alternative rock music lovers, is set to take place on January 13, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Other notable acts slated to perform at the festival include Thirty Seconds To Mars, Bush, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party. Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show has been unveiled as the host.

“Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing,” said the media professional.

In a statement, Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia, shared her excitement for the event. “We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than with our seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego. Representing all genres across alternative and rock, we bring together the hottest artists for one incredible night. We’re beyond thrilled to bring the show to the Honda Center for the first time! We’re excited and thankful for all these artists to come together on January 13th for a beautiful night,” said Worden.

The Capital One cardholder presale for the 2024 ALTer Ego Festival will start on Tuesday, October 24, at 10 a.m. PT. Several exclusive cardholder-only perks will also be made available at that time. Find more information here.

For fans unable to attend, iHeartRadio’s alternative and rock stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

