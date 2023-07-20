Illuminati Hotties has been red-hot behind the scenes, lending production to Boygenius’ The Record and opening for a portion of Boygenius’ current North American tour. But Sarah Tuzdin’s brainchild is about to reclaim the spotlight. A press release promises that their follow-up to their 2021 album Let Me Do One More “is due imminently.” The forthcoming LP has been preceded by a newly released single, “Truck.”

The acoustic-based, dreamy track exemplifies an uninhibited feeling otherwise known as summer vibes. Tuzdin tugs at nostalgia, singing, “You grew up way too fast / Took your corncob act to the city / Thought there could be something more / Turns out Hollywood’s just as boring / Sticking to the first game plan.”

In a statement, Tuzdin said, “If mortality is a jolting, jagged highway exit, then heaven is a truck as it rumbles through the unknown. ‘Truck’ is a gentle affirmation that the dream can change at no deficit of dignity. For Tim.”

She also wrote on Instagram, “Take a long drive and stream the heck outta this lil cruiser!”

Listen to “Truck” above, and check out Illuminati Hotties’ upcoming tour dates below.

07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/29 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

07/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

08/01 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

08/02 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden*

08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square*

08/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

08/11 — Adelaide, AUS @ Lion Arts Factory Yeah #

08/12 — Perth, AUS @ Rosemount Hotel #

08/18 — Sydney, AUS @ Crow Bar #

08/19 — Melbourne, AUS @ Night Cat #

08/20 — Belgrave, AUS @ Sooki Lounge #

09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether+

* w/ boygenius

# w/ Alex Lahey

+ w/ Silversun Pickups