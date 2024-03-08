Indiecast Catches Up With The Discourse We Missed

Indiecast went on as usual last week, but Steven and Ian haven’t actually recorded together in about two weeks. (It feels more like six months.) Steven was off recording the audiobook of his forthcoming Springsteen book There Was Nothing You Could Do (out May 28!), and he recounts the experience. (It was hard but rewarding!) After a brief tangent about the recent “13 Albums To Know You” prompt that went viral on social media, the guys do a lightning round of news that they missed — a new St. Vincent album, a very Ian-friendly emo festival, a very Steven-friendly pairing of The National and The War On Drugs for a joint tour, and a conversation about whether Yo La Tengo is a jam band. The guys also give an update on their Fantasy Album Draft teams, after recent records by Mannequin Pussy, Faye Webster, and Yard Act.

In the mailbag, a listener asks about favorite performances by musicians in movies. While Ian is partial to Cam’ron in Killa Season, Steven gives a laundry list of actor/musicians that ranges from Kris Kristofferson to Ice-T.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the Canadian band Little Kid while Steven raves about the new single from Texas heartland rock group Good Looks.

