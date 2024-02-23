Indiecast Discusses MGMT and The Last Dinner Party

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with an impromptu Moviecast about the news that Sam Mendes is directing four separate biopics about each member of The Beatles. Steven has often said that he can’t ever have too much Beatles content, but this might finally test that theory. The guys also try to think about music biopics that are actually good, and come up with 24 Hour Party People, Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story and the immortal made-for-VH1 classic about Def Leppard.

From there, they talk about the latest album from MGMT, Loss Of Life, as well as the band’s career. Shockingly, Ian has never heard Oracular Spectacular in its entirety! They also discuss the buzziest band of early 2024, the British export The Last Dinner Party, and the lineage of heavily hyped English rock bands.

In the mailbag, they are asked to give a yay-or-nay verdict on the Lemonheads and whether band lineup changes have ever helped bands in the long run.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian pays tribute to Complex.com and a reissue of a lost classic by Curling while Steven recommends the latest from the jammy folk-rock outfit Itasca.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 177 here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com.