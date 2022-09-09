built to spill
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Reviews New Albums By Built To Spill And The Afghan Whigs

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

There’s something poetic about the fact Built To Spill and The Afghan Whigs dropped an album on the same day. The bands may have been diametrically opposed in the ’90s, but because they peaked around the same time and have now become a staple for Gen X indie heads, the two groups oftentimes get put in the same category. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen put both bands’ legacy into perspective while discussing Built To Spill’s When The Wind Forgets Your Name and The Afghan Whigs’ How Do You Burn?

The biggest music news of this week came from Harry Styles and the absolute chaos that is his new film, Don’t Worry Darling. The film’s premiere saw cringey interview quotes, Florence Pugh being a wild card, and a (debunked) rumor that Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine. Plus, a fan mailbag question had Steven and Ian finally addressing which one of them is guilty of having a squeaky chair.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian endorsed Phoenix band Holy Fawn, whose new album Dimensional Bleed is out today. Meanwhile, Steven shouted out Bitchin Bajas’ new album Bajascillators, which sounds like Philip Glass meets the Grateful Dead.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 105 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×