Indiecast Reviews New Albums By Built To Spill And The Afghan Whigs

There’s something poetic about the fact Built To Spill and The Afghan Whigs dropped an album on the same day. The bands may have been diametrically opposed in the ’90s, but because they peaked around the same time and have now become a staple for Gen X indie heads, the two groups oftentimes get put in the same category. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen put both bands’ legacy into perspective while discussing Built To Spill’s When The Wind Forgets Your Name and The Afghan Whigs’ How Do You Burn?

The biggest music news of this week came from Harry Styles and the absolute chaos that is his new film, Don’t Worry Darling. The film’s premiere saw cringey interview quotes, Florence Pugh being a wild card, and a (debunked) rumor that Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine. Plus, a fan mailbag question had Steven and Ian finally addressing which one of them is guilty of having a squeaky chair.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian endorsed Phoenix band Holy Fawn, whose new album Dimensional Bleed is out today. Meanwhile, Steven shouted out Bitchin Bajas’ new album Bajascillators, which sounds like Philip Glass meets the Grateful Dead.

