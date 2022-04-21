When the band is on stage, Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has regularly been donning copies of sacred indigenous clothing. It’s clearly problematic and the polarizing band came under fire recently when fans, critics, and members of Indigenous communities began asking the Michigan band to #SpeakUpGVF via a hashtagged conversation on Instagram. Now, Kiszka has indeed stepped up and issued a formal apology/statement.

“To our Indigenous fans, I see you. I’ve taken time to listen and gather my thoughts,” he said in an Instagram post. “My appreciation for Indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate. Hate, disrespect, and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

While the word “sorry” or “apologize” are nowhere to be found in Kiszka’s statement, he did lay out a plan of action later in his statement, writing, “The Chippewa tribe has had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan. I have made a charitable donation [to] the First Nations Development Institute to help keep Indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well. Should you want to support with me, please visit firstnations.org. Peace, Love, Unity, & Equality. Always. Josh.”

It’s surprising that it has taken this long for the singer to acknowledge the obvious issues with his stylistic choice and here’s hoping that he stays true to his words and wears literally anything else from here on out.