Indiecast Examines The Return Of 2000s Era Indie Folk

Steven and Ian start today’s episode with an in-depth critical analysis of one of the hottest songs in pop right now, Ice Spice’s “Think U The Shit (Fart).” Probably too in-depth, really. But the song is truly a rich text. From there they do the inevitable Sportscast on this weekend’s Super Bowl game. Anyone who gets their sports news from indie rock podcasts will want to hear Steven and Ian’s predictions. They also wonder how the brewing Taylor Swift backlash (if such a thing exists) might karmically affect the outcome. In the fantasy draft update, Ian marvels at the performance of the new Brittany Howard solo album and Steven wonders whether the controversy over Mannequin Pussy’s recent AI-assisted video will impact his team.

Next is a conversation about 2000s era indie folk spurred by new music this week from The Decemberists and Iron And Wine. Are the guys yay or nay on these acts? They also talk about a recent article outlining the behind-the-scenes fallout from the Pitchfork layoffs. In the mailbag, Steven and Ian reflect on the breakups of two bands, Tokyo Police Club and Hot Hot Heat.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes with Bill Ryder-Jones (formerly of The Coral) while Steven picks two records from David Nance and Mowed Sound and Ducks Ltd.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 175 here