Indiecast Has Finally Done Its First Yay Or Nay Episode

It started out as a joke: Wouldn’t it be funny if we did an entire episode of just “yay or nay?” responses to various stimuli? But then our listeners deluged us with “yay or nay?” emails about seemingly every band known to mankind. Plus, Steven was on vacation this week, so he and Ian had to bank an episode. Clearly, we had no choice but to go full-on “yay or nay.”

We tackled quite the range of topics this week. Listeners wanted to hear our takes on the British dream pop band The Clientele and the short-lived Canadian psych-rock outfit The Unicorns. They were curious about our takes on indie bands who use backing tracks in their live shows and, most intriguingly, our views on the surprisingly convoluted world of Mortal Kombat soundtracks from the ’90s.

Steven and Ian also posited “yay or nay?” scenarios to each other. Ian wanted to know Steve’s feelings about Pulp, and Steven presented an elaborate theory on why it feels weird to eat food at concerts.

Is this the greatest episode of Indiecast ever? Quite possibly.

