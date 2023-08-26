In a recent Q&A at Kingston’s The Rose Theatre, Noel Gallagher was faced with an audience question about which past Oasis members would be included if a reunion actually happened.

“So me… Liam… Well, it’s a funny thing because we’re all at a certain age now,” Gallagher said. “Hair was a thing in Oasis, so we’ll have to see what everybody’s hair is looking like.”

“I’m in no matter what,” he added, before pointing out that his hair is still good. “This is not f*cking going anywhere… I don’t know. Look. Me, Liam and a load of f*cking fit birds.”

Fans had their own thoughts about who else would make the cut, throwing out their hopes to see Bonehead, Gem, Whitey, and more.

This follows the recent influx of reunion rumors swirling that both Noel and Liam would return as Oasis. Earlier this year, Noel revealed that he would “never say never,” but the two brothers then seemed to go back to feuding, with Liam calling him “f*cking delusional.”

But, even Blur’s Damon Albarn thinks there is hope for Oasis. “I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” he previously told The Sun. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.”

Until that day ever comes, fans can check out a fan-shot video of Noel Gallagher answering the Oasis question here.

