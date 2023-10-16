For years now, Oasis fans have been clamoring for the band to reunite, but given the ever-present tension between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, a comeback doesn’t necessarily seem likely. Perhaps the next best thing is coming soon, though: Today (October 15), Liam announced that he’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, Oasis’ 1994 debut album, by taking it on tour.

The tour runs throughout June 2024 and includes shows in the UK and Ireland. Dates for the US and other countries have not been announced. Gallagher says he’s performing the album in full, along with “select B-sides from the era.”

It doesn’t appear that Noel will be involved with the tour, but as The Guardian notes, co-founding Oasis member Paul Arthurs (also known as Bonehead) will likely join, as he tours as part of Liam’s band.

Watch the trailer for the tour above and check out the tour dates below. Find more information about tickets here.

06/01/2024 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/03/2024 — Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena

06/06/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/07/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/10/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/15/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/16/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/19/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

06/20/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

06/23/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/24/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/27/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live