The year is almost over, and James Blake is not quite done with his 2019 album, Assume Form, yet: Today, he has shared a new video for album highlight “I’ll Come Too.” The video uses nature footage to tell a story of unrequited love involving a penguin and an albatross.

Director Matt Meech, who has done editing on Planet Earth and other nature documentaries, said of the video, “It was an honor to be invited onto the ‘I’ll Come Too’ project. James was keen to make a music video that involved animals in some way. Once I heard the beautiful track, I knew I had to be a part of it. I started my career editing music videos, twenty years ago, and music has always been a big part of my storytelling technique. I remembered some footage that we didn’t use on Planet Earth II that I thought might be useful. Both birds look quirky, elegant and beautiful, the Albatrosses have an unusual mating dance, which the penguins watch from afar and the mysterious backdrop of the Snares island, off the coast of Southern New Zealand, is a truly unique landscape.”

Blake previously said of the song, “It’s a real story: When you fall in love, the practical things go out the window, a little bit. And you just want to go to wherever they are.”

Blake also performed the song on yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show, which also featured an interview with Dua Lipa.

Watch the “I’ll Come Too” video and Blake’s Tonight Show performance of the song above.