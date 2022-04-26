Given how popular Japanese Breakfast has become over the years, a lot of descriptors have been used to discuss Michelle Zauner’s output. Now, she’s faced with another: “music for bottoms,” as one of her friends described her songs.

In an Insider feature, the interviewer noted how “considerate” Zauner’s Coachella crowd was and she responded, “A lot of times, when our tour managers have security meetings at venues, they’re always like, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll be really bored tonight. There’s nothing.’ They’re very sweet and polite.”

The interviewer continued, “Do you think that’s a testament to the type of music you make?” Zauner answered, “My friend calls us ‘music for bottoms [laughs].’ I don’t know. I mean, we just make sensitive, emotional music, so it attracts a certain type of person. I’m a very earnest person, and I think a lot of our fans are very earnest as well.”

Elsewhere, she also spoke about Japanese Breakfast getting a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 Grammys despite having been active since 2013. She said, “I was just delighted, and then when everyone was like, ‘She’s not a new artist,’ I was like, ‘Shut up. Everyone just be quiet. Let’s just roll with this.’ Because the opportunity to be nominated in a major category and get to actually sit in the main ceremony was such a privilege that I don’t know if I’m ever going to have again. Definitely no complaints about being recognized as a ‘new artist.'”

