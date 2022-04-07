Doja Cat had what is surely the most famous music urination in recent memory, when she nearly missed the chance to accept her Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance because she was in the bathroom. Fellow Grammy nominee Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) had a unique perspective on that bit of Grammys history as she was actually in the bathroom with Doja during that fateful pee.

Zauner broke down different parts of her 2022 Grammys experience in a new Pitchfork feature and she noted of Doja:

“I went out during a commercial break and I was in the bathroom. Doja Cat came in, and I was like, ‘OMG, it’s Doja Cat! She’s going to pee next to me.’ Then some woman came in and was like, ‘Doja Cat! Doja Cat! Doja Cat!’ And all of sudden she was, like, yanking her by the wrists past me, and her skirt flew up and she flashed her ass to everyone running in to go and accept her award. They close the door and hold them during a commercial break, and once the show starts, they don’t let anyone back in, and so she was running with Doja Cat because she had just won.”

We now have a look at basically every part of that moment, as Zauner’s story comes shortly after video of Doja’s sprint from the bathroom to the stage surfaced.

She also discusses getting a photo with BTS and more, so check out the feature here.