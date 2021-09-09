Jason Isbell Plays A Convincing Jason Isbell On ‘Billions’

Jason Isbell is getting ready for a substantial acting gig, as he was cast in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon (as was Sturgill Simpson). He got his acting beak wet ahead of that, though: the mid-season premiere of Billions aired earlier this week, and Isbell played a role that nobody could play better than him: Jason Isbell.

In the episode (as Stereogum notes), Isbell performed at a benefit hosted by Taylor Mason Capital, playing “Last Of My Kind” from 2017’s The Nashville Sound. Later in the show, he looks at some paintings by Nico Tanner (played by Frank Grillo) with Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis).”

Isbell later shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the episode and wrote, “Behind the scenes on @sho_billions. That was a really good time, and I appreciate Damian Lewis, @frankgrillo1 and the crew patiently answering my ‘acting questions.’ Generous and kind folks.”

BTS into my fav show. Shout out to @JasonIsbell, @TawnyCypress, and Becky Ann Baker for their phenomenal performances. LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/45jTVE1A6S — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) September 7, 2021

If Isbell keeps landing more of these on-screen gigs, he might find himself leaving a “B-list,” which he may actually end up missing. Recently, somebody tried to insult Isbell by calling him a B-lister, but he responded by embracing the label, tweeting in response, “B list is the best list, though. I can go to the grocery store without being bothered, and I afford the good eggs.”

Watch a clip from Isbell’s Billions appearance above.