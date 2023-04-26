Ahead of the new Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit album, Weathervanes, the band has shared the third glimpse of the record with “Cast Iron Skillet.”

Throughout the song, Isbell reflects on all the lessons he learned from being raised in the south. “Don’t wash the cast iron skillet / Don’t drink and drive, you’ll spill it / Don’t ask too many questions or you’ll never get to sleep / There’s a hole inside you, fill it,” he sings, making sure to note both some silly life advice to some bigger ones that get him by.

Despite this, Isbell also makes sure to underline the point that the past and our memories aren’t always what we might have thought, especially when looking back on everything happily. In a press statement, he adds a warning, “If we romanticize the past, we can’t really learn from it.”

Earlier this year, he shared the two other songs from Weathervanes, including “Death Wish” — which Jack White put a recent spin on — and “Middle Of The Morning.” Recorded in Nashville, Isbell wrote and produced all of the songs, with select tracks having a co-production credit from Matt Pence.

Check out Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s “Cast Iron Skillet” above.

Weathervanes is out 6/09 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Find more information here.