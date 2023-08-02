Earlier this year, Jawbreaker opened up for AFI to help them celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their album Sing It Sorrow. Jawbreaker are ready to play headlining performances after announcing a headlining tour this fall with Joyce Manor and Grumpster as openers.

The band is kicking off their run at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, WA and ending in Orlando, FL. It will go through most of September, stopping in several cities in Texas, as well as Boston, Cincinnati, Denver, and more.

Last year, Jawbreaker went on a tour for the 25th anniversary of their classic record Dear You, where they were joined by a variety of openers, including Jawbox, Team Dresch, Best Coast, The Linda Lindas, Descendents, Face To Face, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Worriers. Comedians Kyle Kinane, Irene Tu, and Chris Gethard also made appearances.

Find the tour dates below.

09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/09 — Denver, CO @ 1234Fest @ The JunkYard

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/14 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 – Camden, NJ @ 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues