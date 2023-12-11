Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including George Clooney, Kumail Nanjiani, Keegan-Michael Key, Charles Melton, Carey Mulligan, Alan Ritchson, Zac Efron, and Jason Mantzoukas. Meanwhile, the musical guests include include Lenny Kravitz, Lainey Wilson, Sleater-Kinney, and Queens Of The Stone Age. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of December 11 – 15 below.

Lenny Kravitz — Monday, December 11

Lenny Kravitz’s last interview caused quite the stir, so perhaps that’s why he’s focusing on promoting his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light with a musical performance this time around — sticking to what you’re good at is always the best way.

Lainey Wilson — Tuesday, December 12

Country star Lainey Wilson is bringing more Bell Bottom Country to the Jimmy Kimmel stage with the title single. It’s also a great time for her to perform as she is nominated for a Grammy and it’s never too early to start winning over voters with eye-grabbing performances.