Doja Cat isn’t the only musician pulling inspiration from the underworld into their music. The lead single for duo Sleater-Kinney’s forthcoming album, Little Rope, takes its name from a rather grim destination. Today, the group announced their project due out at the top of the year with a haunting new video for the lead single, “Hell.”
In the visual co-directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July, the gritty rock track examines the religious pitfall as they sing, “Hell is just a signpost when you take a certain path.” Last year, Sleater-Kinney released the 25th-anniversary edition of their Dig Me Out album. That career reflection could’ve served as the inspiration behind their spooky track.
You can watch the video for “Hell” above. Continue below for the artwork, tracklisting, and Little Rope Tour dates.
Little Rope is out 1/19/2024 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.
Little Rope Tracklist
1. “Hell”
2. “Needlessly Wild”
3. “Say It Like You Mean It”
4. “Hunt You Down”
5. “Small Finds”
6. “Don’t Feel Right”
7. “Six Mistakes”
8. “Crusader”
9. “Dress Yourself”
10. “Untidy Creature”
Little Rope Tour dates
11/10/2023 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse
11/19/2023 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
02/28/2024 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
02/29/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/01/2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/02/2024 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/04/2024 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/05/2024 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
03/06/2024 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
03/08/2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
03/09/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/11/2024 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
03/12/2024 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/13/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/16/2024 – New York, NY @ Racket
03/17/2024 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/18/2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/20/2024 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/21/2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/22/2024 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/23/2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/26/2024 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
03/28/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
03/30/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/31/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/02/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/03/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/04/2024 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
04/05/2024 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom