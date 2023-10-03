Doja Cat isn’t the only musician pulling inspiration from the underworld into their music. The lead single for duo Sleater-Kinney’s forthcoming album, Little Rope, takes its name from a rather grim destination. Today, the group announced their project due out at the top of the year with a haunting new video for the lead single, “Hell.”

In the visual co-directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July, the gritty rock track examines the religious pitfall as they sing, “Hell is just a signpost when you take a certain path.” Last year, Sleater-Kinney released the 25th-anniversary edition of their Dig Me Out album. That career reflection could’ve served as the inspiration behind their spooky track.

You can watch the video for “Hell” above. Continue below for the artwork, tracklisting, and Little Rope Tour dates.

Little Rope is out 1/19/2024 via Loma Vista Recordings. Find more information here.

Little Rope Tracklist

1. “Hell”

2. “Needlessly Wild”

3. “Say It Like You Mean It”

4. “Hunt You Down”

5. “Small Finds”

6. “Don’t Feel Right”

7. “Six Mistakes”

8. “Crusader”

9. “Dress Yourself”

10. “Untidy Creature”

Little Rope Tour dates

11/10/2023 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse

11/19/2023 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

02/28/2024 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05/2024 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 – New York, NY @ Racket

03/17/2024 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/18/2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/20/2024 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom