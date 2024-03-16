Joba (formerly of Brockhampton) is stepping out on his own by releasing new solo music. His first song “American Fever” recently dropped, which finds him playing it live in a studio. He was inspired to make the video after Miles Davis’ “So What” performance.

“Act like a boy / Dress like a girl at the matinee / Get down both ways / The American dream,” he sings, backed by a psychedelic and jazzy live instrumental. “I mean American fever like / Psychos / Out on the floor let the merry go / Bring it home / The American dream / I mean American fever like.”

“Fight for whatever it takes / Don’t let ‘em beat you down / Dare to believe / Might get what you need / The American dream,” Joba adds, encouraging listeners to stand up for themselves and radiating positive energy.

Throughout Joba’s time in Brockhampton, before the band came to a close in 2022, he revealed that he struggled with his father’s death — but used music as a way to continue honoring him.

Next week, Joba is also set to play a concert at Zebulon in Los Angeles, which will likely find him playing the new song for fans. For more information about his upcoming show and how to attend, visit here.

Check out Joba’s “American Fever” above.